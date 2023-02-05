Train hits truck southwest of downtown, nobody hurt

The truck was crossing the tracks when the train smashed into the vehicle, dragging it and pushing the truck off the tracks.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A train collided with a truck southwest of downtown and the two men inside walked away without any injuries, police say.

The truck was crossing the tracks near Driftwood and Beechaven just before midnight Monday when the train smashed into the vehicle, dragging it and pushing the truck off the tracks.

The driver told officers he didn't see the arms being lowered before it was too late to get out of the way.

No charges are expected to be filed.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.