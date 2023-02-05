14-year-old boy shot in leg has changed story multiple times, police say

Officials are having a hard time figuring out exactly what happened because the boy keeps changing his story.

SAN ANTONIO — A 14-year-old is recovering in the hospital after he was shot overnight, police say.

Police were called out to historic Old US Highway 90 near Levi Strauss Park on the west side at around 12:15 a.m. Tuesday morning

Police are having some difficulty figuring out what happened because the boy has changed his story multiple times.

In fact, they’re having a hard time figuring out where the shooting happened altogether.

Police say the 14-year-old boy was shot in the left leg just below the knee and was taken to University Hospital where his condition is stable.

The boy told police he was shot on a trail behind an apartment complex.

But SAPD say his stories aren’t matching the scene.

They say they’ve found a blood trail that leads to his home.

This is an ongoing investigation as they try to figure out what happened and who may have shot the boy.

