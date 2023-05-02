Another suspect arrested in death of Carlos Madrazo

Police say Corey Salas, 18, has now been charged with murder.

SAN ANTONIO — Another suspect has been charged in the death of Carlos Madrazo, police say.

Corey Salas, 18, has now been charged with murder.

Carlos Madrazo was killed September 8 at an apartment complex on Westward Drive. Salas and three other men forced their way into an apartment looking for someone, according to arrest paperwork.

That's when Madrazo asked them to leave.

The arrest warrant says the four men got angry and two of them began hitting Madrazo in the face with guns.

A witness told police that Madrazo was then shot three times.

He later died at the hospital.

