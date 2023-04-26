Nobody hurt in accident involving train and tractor-trailer truck in Cibolo

The scene is now clear and the road is back open, however access to County Lane via the FM 78 is still blocked by the train.

CIBOLO, Texas — Nobody was hurt in a major accident involving a train and a tractor-trailer truck that had traffic backed up overnight in Cibolo.

Officials with Union Pacific say that around 3:30 a.m. local time, a tractor-trailer truck collided with a Union Pacific train on the Country Road crossing just north of FM 78 in Cibolo.

The crew on board the train was not injured.

The incident is under investigation.

