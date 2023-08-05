Man sentenced to 60 years for murder committed in 2021

When police arrived to the motel after receiving a call for a shooting, they found the victim had been shot seven times.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was sentenced to 60 years in prison for a murder that happened in March of 2021.

The Bexar County District Attorney's Office sent an update to the case we reported on last year, where Douglas Skaggs was arrested for a murder that took place at a northwest motel.

Skaggs, who was 55 at the time, was charged with the murder of 40-year-old Tito Roman. It happened on March 17 at a motel in the 4900 block of NW Loop 410.

When the San Antonio Police Department arrived to the motel after receiving a call for a shooting, they found Roman had been shot seven times.

Skaggs and his girlfriend, 25-year-old Hayley Gibbens, reportedly conspired to lure Roman to the hotel room. Another person identified as 37-year-old Nicholas Darimont also followed Roman to the room.

Once inside, Skaggs shot Roman, and there was no evidence of Roman also having a weapon, police said. As to why the shooting took place, authorities said that Skaggs and Roman had an ongoing argument over some stolen property.

Video surveillance captured Skaggs walking into the room and leaving following the shooting. Gibbens and Darimont are charged as co-defendants in this case. The charges against each of them are pending.

“There can be no excuse for shooting an unarmed man in such a cold, premeditated way," said Bexar County Criminal District Attorney Joe Gonzales.

