Four cases involving cows being shot or killed are linked, investigators say

Sheriff Javier Salazar is urging anyone in the two areas where these attacks have occurred to call in any suspicious activity involving gunshots.

Example video title will go here for this video

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — New information has just been released in four animal cruelty cases in Bexar County.

Sheriff Javier Salazar now says all four recent cases involving cows being shot or killed in east and southeast Bexar County have been positively linked by physical evidence.

"While any one of these cases, taken by itself is certainly concerning enough, the two that we were working on, but now that it's four, we see a clear pattern of behavior that is very, very concerning," Salazar said.

Salazar said one of his major concerns is that animal cruelty cases are often linked to crimes against people.

"Some may say 'Well it's just cows! At least it wasn't a person! But the thing is, with regard to animal cruelty cases, there is a definitive and undeniable link between animal cruelty and domestic violence, animal cruelty and human trafficking, even, some may say this is more of a stretch but even with regard to the study of serial killers, animal cruelty is a common thread that runs through a lot of those cases, regarding those who show no regard for human life," Salazar said.

In the four attacks, Salazar said they believe around 70 shots were fired from a pistol caliber weapon.

"At this point we will take any information that anyone wants to share with us," he said. "If they find any other shell casings that may not be a pistol caliber round, we'd still like to know about it, especially within that area."

"My fear, to be quite frank, is that they may become bored with that sort of activity and graduate toward people and so we would like to get these people behind bars, where they belong, sooner rather than later," Salazar said emphatically.

Two cows were killed in the tiny town of St. Hedwig on April 25th.

The first case was reported during the early morning hours when a rancher found one of his cows dead on FM 1346.

Surveillance video of that attack shows dark images of a vehicle speeding down the road indiscriminately firing shots.

Salazar agrees the cadence of the gunfire sounds like a weapon that is fully automatic.

As word spread about that attack, another rancher near Jung Lane went to check his herd and discovered he also lost one cow.

Five cows were shot in mid-April in southeast Bexar County. Three of those animals died and two remain under the care of a veterinarian.

In the 11000 block of Stuart Road four animals were attacked April 12 leaving one dead, one that had to be euthanized and two still recovering.

In the 9000 block of Elmendorf in La Vernia, one additional cow was killed on April 13.

Salazar said now that all of the cases are definitively linked, they are urging anyone in the two areas where these attacks have occurred to call in any suspicious activity involving gunshots, which can be common in rural areas.

"People hear gunshots and say oh it's dove season or something, but at this point I can safely say we should never take gunshots for granted. Even if you live in a semi-rural area or a rural area, please call it in any time you hear gunshots. We can't just afford to take it for granted and say well there's nothing to it," Salazar said.

There are two rewards being offered for information with up to $10,000 for clues that lead to an arrest.

"This case has been linked to Crime Stoppers and there's at least one outside organization that has kicked in some reward money," Salazar said. "At present we're at up to $10,000 in reward money. Certainly no small change. But, it's important that we get this case solved sooner rather than later."