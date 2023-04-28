x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Investigators looking for person shooting and killing cows in Bexar County

There are multiple cases and deputies believe they could be connected.

More Videos

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — Someone is shooting and killing cows in Bexar County and deputies are on the hunt for the person responsible.

There are multiple cases and deputies believe they could be connected.

Investigators were called out of the 900 block of Elmendorf in La Vernia around 11:30 p.m. on April 12.

The found a black cow shot several times. The next morning, deputies were called out again for two more cows shot. That incident was on Stuart Road.

One cow was found dead at the scene, one cow had to be euthanized due to its injuries, and one cow is currently under vet’s care recovering.

There have been two other reports of cows being shot and killed. A video posted to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office Facebook page shows one cow that was shot and injuried and one of the cows that was killed.

Help the BCSO identify the suspects who shot and killed cows in Bexar County Around 11:29 pm, on April 12, 2023, BCSO deputies were dispatched to the 9000 block of Elmendorf-Lavernia for reports of a cow having been shot. Deputies arrived and found a black cow that had been shot multiple times and had been killed. The following morning, on April 13, 2023, around 8:25 am, BCSO deputies were again dispatched for reports of cows having been shot, this time in the 11000 block of Stuart Rd. When deputies arrived, the caller stated she had heard gunshots around 1 am, but did not think anything of it until the morning when she saw three of her cows had been shot. One cow was found dead at the scene, one cow had to be euthanized due to its injuries, and one cow is currently under vet’s care recovering. Through the course of the investigation, BCSO determined the two of these incidents to be related. Additionally, there have been two other reports of cows having been shot and killed. The BCSO is actively working to determine whether these other shootings are related as well. In the video included, the cow on the left was shot and injured. The cow on the right was shot and killed. If you have any information on the case or the suspects involved in these incidents, please call the BCSO at 210-335-6000 or email bcsotips@bexar.org. You can remain anonymous.

Posted by Bexar County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, April 27, 2023

If you have any information on the case or the suspects involved in these incidents, please call the BCSO at 210-335-6000 or email bcsotips@bexar.org. You can remain anonymous.

Related Articles

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.

You can find KENS 5 in more places than ever before, including KENS5.com, the KENS 5 app, the KENS 5 YouTube channel, KENS 5's Roku and Fire TV apps, and across social media on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and more!

Want to get in touch with someone at KENS 5? You can send a message using our Contacts page or email one of our team members.

Before You Leave, Check This Out