Investigators looking for person shooting and killing cows in Bexar County

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — Someone is shooting and killing cows in Bexar County and deputies are on the hunt for the person responsible.
There are multiple cases and deputies believe they could be connected.
Investigators were called out of the 900 block of Elmendorf in La Vernia around 11:30 p.m. on April 12.
The found a black cow shot several times. The next morning, deputies were called out again for two more cows shot. That incident was on Stuart Road.
One cow was found dead at the scene, one cow had to be euthanized due to its injuries, and one cow is currently under vet’s care recovering.
There have been two other reports of cows being shot and killed. A video posted to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office Facebook page shows one cow that was shot and injuried and one of the cows that was killed.
If you have any information on the case or the suspects involved in these incidents, please call the BCSO at 210-335-6000 or email bcsotips@bexar.org. You can remain anonymous.
