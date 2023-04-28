Investigators looking for person shooting and killing cows in Bexar County

Help the BCSO identify the suspects who shot and killed cows in Bexar County Around 11:29 pm, on April 12, 2023, BCSO deputies were dispatched to the 9000 block of Elmendorf-Lavernia for reports of a cow having been shot. Deputies arrived and found a black cow that had been shot multiple times and had been killed. The following morning, on April 13, 2023, around 8:25 am, BCSO deputies were again dispatched for reports of cows having been shot, this time in the 11000 block of Stuart Rd. When deputies arrived, the caller stated she had heard gunshots around 1 am, but did not think anything of it until the morning when she saw three of her cows had been shot. One cow was found dead at the scene, one cow had to be euthanized due to its injuries, and one cow is currently under vet’s care recovering. Through the course of the investigation, BCSO determined the two of these incidents to be related. Additionally, there have been two other reports of cows having been shot and killed. The BCSO is actively working to determine whether these other shootings are related as well. In the video included, the cow on the left was shot and injured. The cow on the right was shot and killed. If you have any information on the case or the suspects involved in these incidents, please call the BCSO at 210-335-6000 or email bcsotips@bexar.org. You can remain anonymous.