Man and woman arrested for murder at motel on northwest side

Douglas Skaggs, 55, and Hayley Gibbens, 22, have been charged for the felony murder of Tito Roman on March 17. The San Antonio Police Department received a call at 2:36 a.m. for a shooting in progress at the Home Suites located at 4934 NW Loop 410. When they arrived, they found victim dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

A witness who had seen the victim prior to the shooting said he had arrived with an unknown woman introduced as 'Hailey'. According to the affidavit, the video surveillance captured the woman since identified as Gibbens from multiple angles. The video showed the victim arriving with her when they went to talk with the witness.

While that was happening, a red pickup truck pulled into the parking lot a few minutes after the victim arrived and parked around the corner from the building where the three were talking. Two male suspects then walked around the building where the victim was.

According to the affidavit Roman and Hailey walked up to the room when she then left him, and she met the two male suspects around the building. She waited by herself when the men then headed to the room. The men were seen walking out of the room after the shooting, meeting Gibbens and leaving together in the vehicle with the lights off.

The arresting documents say one of the men in the video was Douglas Skaggs, and the woman was Hailey Gibbens. According to the victim's cell phone log before the murder, they discovered Gibbens had been communicating with him along with messages from Skaggs threatening to kill the victim.

Skaggs reportedly told someone about the murder and admitted that he had gone to the motel to confront the victim, and that Gibbens contacted Roman to have him pick her up. Skaggs then admitted to shooting and killing Roman, and reportedly provided information that wouldn't have been known by somebody not at the crime scene.