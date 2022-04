Police were called to the scene at 9907 San Pedro Avenue around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN ANTONIO — Multiple officers have been sent to a shooting reported on the north side Tuesday morning.

Police were called to the scene at 9907 San Pedro and Ramsey around 10:30 a.m. near a gas station on Tuesday. This incident is located north of downtown.

A KENS 5 crew is on the scene where a police spokesperson will be providing details.