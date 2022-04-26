Isis Romero named as new evening news anchor for KENS 5

The veteran San Antonio journalist will debut June 6 on KENS 5 News at 6 and 10 p.m.

SAN ANTONIO — KENS 5 announced today that veteran journalist and South Texas native Isis Romero will join the station as main anchor for the CBS affiliate's 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. newscasts. This will be a return to the San Antonio airwaves for Romero, who spent 10 years as the main anchor for the ABC station in the Alamo City.

"I'm thrilled to be joining a news organization with such a profound commitment to family and community," Romero said. "It is an honor to represent KENS 5 on the evening anchor desk and continue their legacy of excellence."

Romero's husband, Phil Anaya, is the co-anchor of KENS 5's weekend newscasts alongside Alicia Neaves. "KENS 5 always has been part of our family's story," Romero said. "Over the years, our family has gone through blessings and challenges, and KENS 5 has supported us through it all. The station has a culture of caring, where you are truly treated like family."

"Isis has a great connection with the people of San Antonio, and as a station with deep roots in the community, we believe she's found a great home in KENS 5," said Tom Cury, the station's president and general manager.

Romero is a member of the San Antonio Association of Hispanic Journalists and recently was honored with a Lone Star Emmy Award for outstanding achievement in special event coverage of the Day of the Dead River Parade. She mentors young journalists and is active in the community through several non-profit organizations.

"We are happy to welcome Isis to KENS 5," said Jack Acosta, the station's news director. "She brings a great deal of experience and passion for this city. We can't wait for her to get started!"

Romero will make her KENS 5 debut on Monday, June 6.