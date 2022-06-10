More free city pools open during weekend of triple digit heat

Back in May, SA Parks and Recreation opened eight swimming pools to kick off the summer season.

SAN ANTONIO — With temperatures expected to be over 100 degrees this weekend, many people in San Antonio will be looking to beat the heat.

The San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department is opening up several more pools this weekend and adding weekdays to the pool schedule.

Below are the new pools opening this weekend as well as expanded weekday hours for other pools.

Weekend

Cassiano - Sat & Sun: 1p-7p

Concepcion - Sat & Sun: 1p-7p

Dellview - Sat & Sun: 1p-7p

Fairchild - Sat & Sun: 1p-7p

Heritage - Sat & Sun: 1p-7p

Kingsborough - Sat & Sun: 1p-7p

Lady Bird Johnson - Sat & Sun: 1p-7p

Southside Lions - Sat & Sun: 1p-7p

Springtime - Sat & Sun: 1p-7p

Westwood - Sat & Sun: 1p-7p

Weekday (Starting week of June 13)

Concepcion - Wed-Fri: 1p-7p

Elmendorf - Mon-Fri: 1p-7p

Heritage - Mon-Wed: 1p-7p

Lady Bird Johnson - Wed-Fri: 1p-7p

Southside Lions - Mon-Wed: 1p-7p

Ward - Mon-Fri: 1p-7p

Visit saparksandrec.com or follow them on social media for the latest pool updates.

And city pools are not the only way to cool off this summer. In March, the city opened five splash pads that are open daily from 9 A.M. to 9 P.M. at the following locations: