Here are some splash pads to beat the heat in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — The temperatures and heat index is expected to reach triple digits this weekend. That's why San Antonians are looking for ways to cool off and have a splash.

To beat the heat, the city has a variety of splash pads to enjoy around the city that are free and open to the public.

Splash pads will be open at the following locations:

Benavides Park, 1500 Saltillo

Elmendorf Lake Park, 3700 W. Commerce

Hemisfair, 630 E. Nueva

Lincoln Park, 2803 E. Commerce

Pearsall Park, 5102 Old Pearsall Road

The splash pads will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Park at Pearl also offers another free splash pad for kids, Gustav's Geysers.