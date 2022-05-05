Here are some splash pads to beat the heat in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — The temperatures and heat index is expected to reach triple digits this weekend. That's why San Antonians are looking for ways to cool off and have a splash.
To beat the heat, the city has a variety of splash pads to enjoy around the city that are free and open to the public.
Splash pads will be open at the following locations:
- Benavides Park, 1500 Saltillo
- Elmendorf Lake Park, 3700 W. Commerce
- Hemisfair, 630 E. Nueva
- Lincoln Park, 2803 E. Commerce
- Pearsall Park, 5102 Old Pearsall Road
The splash pads will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The Park at Pearl also offers another free splash pad for kids, Gustav's Geysers.
Outdoor city pools are still closed, according to the city's website, as temperatures warm up and we get closer to summer.