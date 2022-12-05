Who doesn't love cooling off in the water with this Texas heat?! 🏊

SAN ANTONIO — Looking for ways to beat the Texas heat? You're in luck! Eight pools will be opening across the San Antonio area starting May 21. The pools will be open from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday.

Those pools are:

Spring Time Pool

Lady Bird Johnson Pool

Dellview Pool

Westwood Pool

Fairchild Pool

Cassiano Pool

Southside Lions Pool

Kingsborough Pool

Entry into the pools is free.

Parks and Recreation is also looking for aquatic staff candidates and will be offering up to $700 in hiring bonuses along with training and certifications for new and returning staff.

If you are interested, you can call the San Antonio Natatorium at (210) 207-3299. Lifeguard classes will be offered through May.

Parks and Rec will also be partnering with Northeast ISD and will be offering community swim days on Mondays and Saturdays. During June and July you can head to the NEISD Sports Park to swim for free.