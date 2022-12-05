SAN ANTONIO — Looking for ways to beat the Texas heat? You're in luck! Eight pools will be opening across the San Antonio area starting May 21. The pools will be open from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday.
Those pools are:
- Spring Time Pool
- Lady Bird Johnson Pool
- Dellview Pool
- Westwood Pool
- Fairchild Pool
- Cassiano Pool
- Southside Lions Pool
- Kingsborough Pool
Entry into the pools is free.
Parks and Recreation is also looking for aquatic staff candidates and will be offering up to $700 in hiring bonuses along with training and certifications for new and returning staff.
If you are interested, you can call the San Antonio Natatorium at (210) 207-3299. Lifeguard classes will be offered through May.
Parks and Rec will also be partnering with Northeast ISD and will be offering community swim days on Mondays and Saturdays. During June and July you can head to the NEISD Sports Park to swim for free.
The swim events on Mondays will run from 1 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. and 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. Those dates are June 6, June 13, June 20, July 11,July 18, July 25.