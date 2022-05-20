Beat the heat at one of eight San Antonio pools beginning this weekend

Here's what you need to know ahead of San Antonio's 2022 pre-season weekend summer fun.

SAN ANTONIO — Eight pools across San Antonio will open to the public Saturday for free family fun for this year's pre-season summer weekend fun. Those outdoor pools will open Saturday's and Sunday's from 1 P.M. to 7 P.M.

Those locations include:

Cassiano Pool (1440 S. Zarzamora)

Dellview Pool (500 Basswood)

Fairchild Pool (1214 E. Crockett)

Kingsborough Pool (350 Felps St.)

Lady Bird Johnson Pool (10700 Nacogdoches Rd.)

Spring Time Pool (6571 Spring Time)

Southside Lions Pool (3100 Hiawatha)

Westwood Pool (7627 W. Military)

More pools are expected to open throughout the summer. City of San Antonio Parks and Recreation says fruit and water are the only food items allowed, glass containers are prohibited, and the only pets allowed on the pool deck are service animals. A full list of rules and information can be found here.

City pools are not the only way to cool off this summer. In March, the city opened five splash pads that are open daily from 9 A.M. to 9 P.M. at the following locations:

Benavides Park (1500 Saltillo St.)

Elmendorf Lake Park (3700 W Commerce St.)

Hemisfair (434 S. Alamo)

Lincoln Park (2915 E. Commerce St.)

Martin Luther King Park (3503 Martin Luther King Dr.)

Pearsall Park (5102 Old Pearsall Rd.)

Earlier this month, a Parks and Rec spokesperson told KENS 5 they were offering up to $700 as a hiring incentive for pool staff. Currently, there are three summer positions available.