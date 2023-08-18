Massive fire destroys Dollar Tree north of downtown

The fire started around 12:45 a.m. at the building at North Main Avenue near San Antonio College.

SAN ANTONIO — A massive fire destroyed a Dollar Tree store just north of downtown early Friday morning.

Fire crews say the fire started inside the store and spread to the roof. A second alarm was called on the fire, which increases the response size, and the roof collapsed overnight.

At one point, as many as 34 fire units were on the scene as crews worked to keep the fire from spreading beyond the store.

Firefighters were eventually able to control the flames.

"It's a big void space. The roof did fully collapse onto the building itself, so we are having to watch out for that collapse zone for the walls that could come down due to the extensive damage," Joe Arrington with the San Antonio Fire Department said. "The structure is going to be a total loss."

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

