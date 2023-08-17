Woman found stabbed at downtown park

Police say the woman was likely stabbed under a nearby bridge and walked over the Piazza Italia Park to get help.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A woman was found stabbed downtown after she managed to walk to the parking lot of a nearby park early Thursday morning.

The stabbing happened around 1:45 a.m. Police say the woman was likely stabbed under a nearby bridge and walked over the Piazza Italia Park to get help.

She was taken to the hospital, but there is no word on the severity of her injuries. There is also no word on what led up to the stabbing.

No one has yet been arrested and police are still investigating.

This is a developing story and further details will be added as they are received.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.