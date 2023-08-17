Three people injured in apartment fire on the south side

The fire started at a complex in the 3400 block of Commercial Avenue just after 3 a.m. Thursday morning.

SAN ANTONIO — Three people were injured in an apartment fire on the south side that started in an upstairs unit and spread to others.

Fire crews say the fire started on the second floor and extended to the attic and then the lower floor. Three people were taken to the hospital with burns.

Officials say all of the units on the second floor suffered major fire damage while the units on the first floor had smoke and water damage.

Several residents were displaced by this fire.

This is a developing story and further details will be added as they are received.

