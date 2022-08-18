Man with walker hit while attempting to cross street

The victim refused to be taken to the hospital for treatment.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are investigating after an on-duty VIA police officer hit a man with a walker as he attempted top cross the street late Wednesday night.

it happened at around 10:20 p.m. at the intersection of San Pedro and Euclid just north of downtown.

San Antonio police tell us the man was crossing the street with his walker when the officer hit him.

She told officers that she didn’t see the man in the road until the crash happened.

The intersection where the incident occurred appears to be well-lit, with traffic lights all along the road.

When police arrived, they found a man in his 60s lying in the middle of the road with his walker next to him.

EMS also arrived to check on the man. It was suggested he be taken to the hospital, but the man refused treatment.

It was unclear what his injuries were.

No statement was given by the VIA officer involved in the incident.

No other injuries were reported.

