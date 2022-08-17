18-year-old shot by 'stray bullet' while hanging out in backyard

Police are saying that they are not buying the claim of the stray bullet and are investigating.

SAN ANTONIO — A teenager is recovering at the hospital after police found him shot in his arm while 'hanging out' with a friend in his backyard.

It happened just after 11:00 p.m. in the 500 block of Kirk Place near Highway 90 on the west side of town.

When officers arrived, the 18-year-old victim told police he was 'hanging out in his backyard' with a friend when he was hit by a stray bullet in his left arm. He told police the bullet came from the highway behind his home.

He was taken to University Hospital in stable condition.

Police said that they are not buying the claim of the stray bullet and say SAPD Crime Scene Investigators are collecting evidence to determine exactly what happened.

No other injuries were reported

