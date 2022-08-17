Man pinned inside his Jeep after rollover crash near downtown

Two other vehicles were involved in the incident, but neither the drivers nor their passengers suffered any injuries.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was pinned inside his Jeep after a rollover crash just north of downtown Tuesday night.

It happened around 1:45 p.m. on Highway 281 just before the Josephine exit.

When police arrived on the scene, they found a single red Jeep Renegade on its side with one man pinned inside the vehicle.

Fire crews worked swiftly and strategically to get the pinned driver out and take him to an area hospital in non life-threatening condition.

Two other vehicles were involved in the incident, but neither the drivers nor their passengers suffered any injuries.

Traffic was completely shut down on the roadway for around 45 minutes while police investigated and worked to clear the highway of debris.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.