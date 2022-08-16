BCSO deputy, woman injured after head-on collision

Officials said the female driver of the other vehicle was driving on the wrong side of the road when she crashed into the deputy.

SAN ANTONIO — A Bexar County deputy and a woman were both injured following a head-on collision as the deputy was driving to work Monday night, officials said.

BCSO said the patrol deputy was on his way to work in his personal vehicle when the head-on crash happened in the area of Abbott and Loop 1604.