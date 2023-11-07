Man who thought he heard an intruder accidentally shot himself, police say

The man told police he thought that he heard someone in his backyard, so he grabbed his gun and went to investigate.

SAN ANTONIO — A man accidentally shot himself in the leg after he thought he heard an intruder in his backyard and went to investigate while carrying his weapon, police say.

Officers responded to the 800 block of Schley Avenue near Aberdeen Place on the city's southeast side around 3:55 a.m. Tuesday for reports of a shooting in progress.

When first responders arrived, they found the victim in stable condition, with a gunshot wound to his leg.

He told officers that he thought he heard someone in his backyard, so he grabbed his gun and went to investigate. At some point, the weapon accidentally discharged and he was struck once in the leg.

No charges are pending, according to police.

This is a developing story.

