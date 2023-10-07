Fellowship after fire: East-side congregation comes together to rebuild church

Christ Redeeming Community Church went up in flames late Sunday night. Fire investigators are working to determine the cause.

SAN ANTONIO — Investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire at an east side church.

At around 11 p.m. on Sunday, crews were called to Christ Redeeming Community Church on G Street. When firefighters arrived, the back of the building was fully engulfed in flames.

“They are just saying it started from the outside,” said Joseph Allen, a church elder. “So, it could have been a cigarette, it could have been a smoldering bottle rocket. When it’s Fourth of July, people light fireworks before and after for days until they run out. At this point, we just don’t know what started it.”

The playground, kitchen and an upstairs room were burned to a crisp. However, church leaders say the entire building sustained heavy smoke damage.

“It’s tough,” said Allen, as he teared up. “It’s tough to see … knowing all we have been through to get to this point.”

Christ Redeeming acquired the property in 2019. The church offered fellowship during the pandemic with parking lot sermons.

“We want to be a lighthouse; more than just a place,” Pastor David Funches told KENS 5.

That’s why the church partnered with a local food bank. Every last Saturday of the month, hundreds of people line up for free groceries.

“It’s kind of hard to look up at the cross when your stomach is empty,” said Pastor Funches. “Sometimes you need to meet the needs while you are pointing people to Christ.”

At Christ Redeemer Community Church, this is the second time tragedy has struck.

Pastor Funches recently lost his wife, Mamie Funches, who was also his Co-Pastor.

“48 years is a long time to be with the person you love,” said Pastor Funches. “All the sudden, they aren’t there anymore. But I keep telling God, ‘I trust you.’”

Church leaders are in the process of securing a temporary location for Sunday services.

Pastor Funches has faith Christ Redeeming Community Church will rise from the ashes.

“We are going to re-do and rebuild as much as we can,” he said. “But we are going to need help. Scripture says, ‘Many hands make light the load,’ so we are going to get as much help as we can.”