'One was my Purple Heart' | Marine veteran frustrated over stolen car that had medals and vintage shotguns

The incident happened at the TownePlace Suites by Marriott off Prue and Fredericksburg roads. Multiple cars were targeted.

SAN ANTONIO — Marine veteran Gennaro Mazzeo and his family woke up to a shocking discovery Sunday morning when they learned their car containing antique guns and service medals was missing from the hotel parking lot.

“One was my Purple Heart, the other one’s a Navy and Marine Corps Medal that are gone, that were awarded to me,” Mazzeo said.

The Mazzeos moved to San Antonio from Virginia a week ago and have been staying at the TownePlace Suites by Marriott hotel off Prue Road until they can move into their house.

“Love the city, got family here. I enjoy it,” Mazzeo said.

San Antonio police are investigating four theft of vehicle cases that were called in on Sunday from the northwest side hotel. Mazzeo had both family KIA vehicles in the lodging’s back parking lot.

The newer-model KIA and Hyundai vehicles have been prominent targets nationwide for thieves due to the absence of proper anti-theft controls. TikTok pages in San Antonio have featured teenagers gloating about gaining access to these types of cars, often leaving them battered inside and out.

“My car was stolen with all my stuff. My wife’s car was vandalized and broken into, nothing stolen out of that car,” Mazzeo said.

Vintage weaponry going back hundreds of years were also taken from the stolen KIA.

“Mid-1800s shotguns that were used primarily in Zapata and Kingsville, Texas,” Mazzeo said.

The main reason why Mazzeo booked the Marriott off Prue and Fredericksburg is because it’s located next to a police substation. But doing so failed to deter the car prowlers.

Mazzeo said police found the stolen vehicle later in the evening on Sunday.

“It was totaled, vandalized and there wasn’t much left of the car,” Mazzeo said. “A lot of things can be replaced, a lot of those medals can be replaced. But the memories aren’t as easy to replace, specifically who handed them to me and when.”

San Antonio police have received 25 calls for service (mostly disturbance reports) at the TownePlace Suites off Prue Road so far in 2023. July 9 marked the first rash of vehicle thefts and burglaries at the hotel this year.