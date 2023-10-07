SAPD arrests man suspected of robbing bank on northwest side

Police said an armed man robbed a bank on Monday morning, and by Monday evening they had the suspect in custody.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police said a man robbed a bank on Monday morning, and by Monday evening they had the suspect in custody.

Officers responded to a bank on the 7500 block of Wurzbach on the northwest side around 10:45 a.m. Victims told police that a man walked to the teller and demanded money while wearing brass knuckles and brandishing a gun in his waistband. He took money and fled on foot.

Police said investigators quickly determined that the suspect lived in nearby apartments, identified him, and took him into custody without incident. Police said they recovered the gun, brass knuckles, and money when they made the arrest.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.