Man critically injured after found shot multiple times at south side motel

The victim was taken to BAMC with three gunshot wounds.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was found critically injured with multiple gunshot wounds at a motel on the southwest side of town Monday afternoon.

Police responded to the 7200 block of I-35 South near SW Military Drive close to South Park Mall around noon.

The man had three gunshot wounds, one to his hand, one to his arm and one to his leg, police say. He was taken to BAMC in critical condition.

Police say that they are not sure exactly what happened because they are receiving conflicting reports from witnesses and the victim.

Homicide will be investigating.

