Man arrested after shooting at police officer

After firing off the shots, the suspect ran off into the woods behind the home.

SAN ANTONIO — A man has been arrested after police say he fired off several shots at officers Saturday night.

It happened around 11 p.m. in the 6100 block Rose Valley Drive.

Police initially responded to the location for reports of a family disturbance with a gun. When police arrived and one officer tried to contact the 31-year-old suspect, he fired off several shots at him with a handgun.

Thankfully, the officer was not injured in the gunfire.

After firing his weapon, the man ran off behind his home into a heavily wooded area.

Police called for EAGLE, their helicpter, to help them and were able to locate the suspect.

More police officers arrived, and they formed a RE:ACT team, approaching the man on foot.

He was taken into custody without further incident and is being charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, which is a felony.

