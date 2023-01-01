2-vehicle crash heavily damages bus stop in Medical Center area

Officials from VIA were on the scene to survey the damage done to the bus stop.

SAN ANTONIO — A 2-vehicle crash has sent one person to the hospital and heavily damaged the VIA bus stop at the corner of Fredericksburg & Callaghan.

It happened around 9:45 a.m. on Sunday in the Medical Center area.

Police said one person was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Poor visibility and foggy conditions may have contributed to the crash.

Officials from VIA were on the scene to survey the damage done to the bus stop. The area is taped off while they investigate and work to clean up the damage.

If this is your normal bus stop, you might want to choose a different one for your commute until the bus stop has been repaired.

We have reached out to VIA to see how long that will take.

