Fireworks may be to blame for destroying northeast-side home

SAN ANTONIO — Officials say fireworks may to be blame for a fire that destroyed a home on the northeast side of town early New Year's Day.

It happened around 2:44 a.m. on the 2600 block of Pebble Bow near Henderson Pass.

When firefighters arrived they found smoke and fire coming from the home.

Crews started attacking the fire from the inside but had to evacuate the home due to the fire burning through the floor, making the second story of the home unsafe.

Firefighters then went into what they call a "defensive operation."

The Battalion Chief said two people were able to make it out of the home without injuries and will be staying with family members for the night.

Officials say the home is a total loss.

Fire investigators and arson are on scene investigating what may have started the fire.

It is possible the fire started from fireworks in the area but they are unable to confirm. Crews remained on the scene hitting hot spots and securing the home for several hours.

No other details were provided and no injuries were reported.

