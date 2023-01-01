Police say suspects in vehicle fired multiple shots at two people on Loop 410, hitting one victim multiple times

The victims told police they were approached by the two men and told to get out of their vehicle. They drove away and the suspects fired off the shots.

SAN ANTONIO — Video in story is unrelated incident from early Sunday morning.

Police say some suspects in a Dodge Charger fired off multiple shots at two people on the east-side Saturday morning.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. on the 2100 block of SE Loop 410.

The victim and a witness told police that they were getting back inside their vehicle when the two suspects approached them and told them to get out of their car while pointing a rifle at them.

The 40-year-old victim slammed his door shut and drove off with the suspects following after them, according to police.

Shots were subsequently fires, hitting the victim multiple times on his legs.

His passenger, who was now driving the car, then called police when their vehicle was no longer drivable. He was trying to get his friend to the hospital when the vehicle stopped.

The victim is in stable condition at the hospital.

This is a developing story.

