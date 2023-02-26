Man arrested for DWI after crashing into victim's car, attempting to leave scene following

Witnesses say that following the crash, the suspect got out of his vehicle and started to walk away without checking on the victim.

SAN ANTONIO — A man has been arrested, suspected of driving while intoxicated, after crashing into a woman's vehicle, then attempting to walk away without checking on her, according to police.

It happened around 4:45 p.m. Saturday afternoon on the 3600 block of Roosevelt Ave on the city's northeast side of town.

Police say the victim was traveling southbound on Roosevelt Ave, trying to turn left into the Walmart parking lot.

The suspect was traveling in the same direction behind the victim. When the victim stopped to make her turn, the suspect crashed into her, pushing her car into the parking lot of a nearby business.

The suspect made a sharp left turn following the crash, and ran into a grassy area, then hit a telephone pole. Witnesses say that following the crash, the suspect got out of his vehicle and strated to walk away without checking on the victim.

When officers arrived, they found the suspect, and found him to be intoxicated, according to police.

The suspect was also found to have previous convictions for Driving While Intoxicated.

The suspect was booked, suspected of driving while intoxicated.

The victim suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash.

