One dead, one in critical condition after exchange of gunfire at northside apartment complex

When officers arrived they found the two gunshot victims, one mortally wounded and the other in critical condition.

SAN ANTONIO — One man is dead and another is in critical condition after police say they exchanged gunfire at a northside apartment complex.

SAPD recieved a call for a shooting in progress around 4:45 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

When officers arrived, they found the two wounded men.

Police say the two knew each other and it appears that one of the men tried to rob the other one, both pulling out weapons and firing at each other.

Both men were taken to the hospital where one of the men who had been shot in the torso, died from his injuires.

The second suspect is in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

