Two firefighters injured after being shot at while on emergency call, SAFD says

The fire crew was shot at while out on an emergency call, and immediately took cover, then returned to the station to evaluate their injuries.

SAN ANTONIO — Two firefighters were shot at while responding to an emergency call on the west side, according to SAFD.

Police responded to around 2 a.m. to reports of shots fired on the 2500 block of Bandera Rd early Sunday.

Officials say that a suspect in a silver Toyota drove by the first responders while they were out on a call and someone fired off multiple shots in their direction. The SAFD crew then returned to the station to evaluate their injuries.

One of the firefighters suffered a laceration to the left side of his head from a possible graze, while a second firefighter had minor laceration to his arm that he sustained when taking cover.

The suspect vehicle was not found.

This is a developing story.

