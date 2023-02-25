HCSO: 4 hurt after gunfire erupts during house party in east Harris County

Investigators are trying to figure out what led up to the shooting that left four people injured, including one person who's in critical condition.

It happened Friday night around 11:30 p.m. at a home on Firebrush Lane, which is near E. Wallisville Road in east Harris County.

Deputies were called out to a home and found two men, an 18 and 19-year-old, shot at the scene. Both of them were taken to the hospital where the 19-year-old is in critical condition, while the 18-year-old is in fair condition.

While investigators were at the home, they also found out a 15 and 16-year-old were also hurt at the house party. The two teens took themselves to the hospital and are said to be in fair condition. It was initially reported that they were both shot, but Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the 16-year-old was trampled leaving the party and was not shot.

The search for possible suspects is now underway after Gonzalez said they're aware that videos of the shooting might be circulating on social media.

"It's a rather large scene," HCSO Lt. Strong said. "It's a crazy scene when you have teenagers being shot at a party."

KHOU 11's Zack Tawatari spoke with a friend of one of the victims who's was left in critical condition.

“He's been with me through thick and thin," said John Wetterer.

Wetterer's 19-year-old best friend, Erik Poteet, was one of those shot.

“There's still a bullet lodged into the back of his spine and they won't touch it for a while because he's he has no feeling through his legs or anything like that," Wetterer said.

Wetterer wasn't at the party but has set up a GoFundMe for his friend, who he said was just in the wrong place at the wrong time.

“He's very selfless man. He's done things for my brother stuff, things for friends. So just some things for this cousin for his family that like, you can't forget it, man," Wetterer said. "You should you shouldn't be paralyzed from the waist down at a high school party, we haven’t even started our lives yet.”