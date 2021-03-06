SAPD: Man shows up at hospital with gunshot wounds

It all started just before 10:30 p.m. when officers found shell casings and blood in the street at Hudson and Burnet on the east side.

SAN ANTONIO — A mystery unfolded late Wednesday night after police say they found evidence of a shooting but no victim.

It all started just before 10:30 p.m. when officers found shell casings and blood in the street at Hudson and Burnet on the east side. But, they found no victim at that location.

Later, just before 11 p.m., a man showed up at BAMC with two gunshot wounds. Police say the man's injuries are life-threatening.

At this time, police do not have any witnesses to the shooting, although people in the area did hear gunshots.