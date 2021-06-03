Two injured after shooting in east San Antonio, police say

Police said three people were standing in the street when a vehicle pulled up and suspects inside the vehicle opened fire striking a male and female victim.

SAN ANTONIO — Two people were left wounded after being shot late Wednesday night, police say.

The San Antonio Police Department said around 10:45 p.m., a shooting happened at the 100 block of Sanders Street.

Police said three people were standing in the street when a vehicle pulled up and suspects inside the vehicle opened fire striking a male and female victim.

The male victim left the scene and went elsewhere to wait for help where he was then picked up and taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The female victim was taken to the hospital by a personal vehicle but transported by EMS to San Antonio Military Medical Center in critical condition.