Woman hit and killed on Highway 151 early Thursday morning

Officers were called out for an accident at Highway 151 at Wiseman around 2:30 a.m.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are looking for the person who hit and killed a woman on the west side of San Antonio early Thursday morning.

Officers were called out for an accident at Highway 151 at Wiseman around 2:30 a.m.

Police say they found a woman in her 30's laying in the middle of the road. She was dead at the scene. The access road was shut down during the investigation.

Investigators say nobody witnessed the crash and police do not have a description of the vehicle that hit her.