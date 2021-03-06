Man shot and killed by police overnight, armed with knife, police say

Officers said they tried to talk to the man, but at some point he pulled a knife out of his backpack.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot and killed overnight Thursday after he walked toward police with a knife, officials said.

Around 12 a.m., police responded to the 2300 block of Castroville to reports of a disturbance involving a gun and a knife.

When officers arrived, they said they found a man matching the description.

Officers said they tried to talk to the man, but at some point he pulled a knife out of his backpack.

Officers started to back off and walk away but the man followed them and ignored commands, police say.