Man shot in hand during fight outside gas station, SAPD says

Police say the victim refused to answer questions, citing he was in too much pain.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot in his hand during what police say was some sort of altercation early Friday morning just north of downtown.

Officers were called out to the 800 block of San Pedro to an Exxon gas station around 1:39 a.m. for reports of a shooting in progress.

When police arrived at the gas station, they found the victim, a man in his 20s or 30s, with a gunshot wound to his hand. Police determined that some sort of altercation inside the store led to the man being shot, but have no idea what the fight was about.

The victim refused to answer questions form police, saying he was in too much pain.

He was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

An SAPD K-9 unit and Eagle searched the area for the suspect, but they could not find anyone.

This is a developing story.

