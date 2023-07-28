Man shot multiple times in drive-by shooting on southwest side of town, police say

Police say a car pulled up to the victim's home, and when he walked out to investigate, he was shot twice in his lower extremities.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot multiple times early Friday morning in what police say was a drive-by shooting on the southwest side of San Antonio.

Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Spaatz Street around 3:44 a.m. for reports of a shooting in progress.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim, a man in his 30s, with two gunshot wounds to his lower body. Police say the victim said a car pulled up outside of his home and when he walked out to investigate, he was shot multiple times.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The driver then drove away. The victim told police he did not recognize the vehicle or the suspect(s) inside it.

The road in front of the man's house was closed off to ongoing traffic while officials work to investigate the shooting.

This is a developing story.

MORE LOCAL NEWS

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.