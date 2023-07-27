SAPD: Two hurt in shooting at southwest-side apartment complex, potentially four suspects involved

The victims are 23 and 6 years old, police said, adding they're expected to be OK.

SAN ANTONIO — Police believe they are looking for four suspects responsible for hurting a 23-year-old man and 6-year-old child in a shooting at a southwest-side apartment complex Thursday night, officials said.

SAPD says officers responded to the complex, located along the 5800 block of Medina Base Road, just before 8 p.m. They soon found the two unidentified victims, who were taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Authorities say the suspects were believed to be in a red Mercedes that was seen leaving westbound after the gunfire, and there were various potential witnesses investigators were trying to speak to.

"There was a lot of emotion that was happening earlier, some people had to be detained," SAPD said. "We're figuring out what their involvement was."

The victims are not related, according to police. The suspects have yet to be identified as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check back with KENS5.com for updates.

