'We’ve already lost so much': Family of five killed in northeast-side house fire grieving, asking for help

The family said they find comfort in knowing their five loved ones are in heaven, together.

SAN ANTONIO — The family of the five people killed in a weekend house fire on the northeast side said they are filled with grief and sadness after losing their loved ones.

The fire sparked around 3 a.m. in a home on Winding Oak Drive, near Birch Tree Street, on Saturday morning.

There were six people inside the home when the fire started in the garage, according to the San Antonio Fire Department (SAFD). The fire itself was contained to the garage, but the smoke was so heavy it filled the entire home.

Among the deceased are 50-year-old Felicia Valadez; 29-year-old Sylvia Valadez; 12-year-old Gabriel Valadez; 10-year-old Lillie Valadez; and 6-year-old Isabella Morales.

Angela Reyes was Felicia Valadez’s sister. Her father, Fernando Valadez, was the only survivor.

“Although we were all close, those five needed each other, and we find comfort in that,” Reyes said.

She said the fact her father is still alive is also helping the family get through this tragedy.

“My father is the foundation of this family. He has always done everything to protect us,” Reyes said. “I think God has kind of left him behind because he knows how much we need him.”

Reyes said her mother was visiting her brother when the fire happened. She said she has been by her father’s side in the hospital since Saturday.

He remains sedated and on a ventilator, but is making progress every day.

“We ask everyone to pray for him,” Reyes said. “Even though he survived, it’s going to be a lot for him once he finally realized the magnitude of what we lost.”

Reyes said that typically her family is private. But they felt the need to thank everyone for their support, including the first responders who arrived that Saturday morning.

“They were so wonderful in making sure we had time to grieve,” Reyes said. “They are all beautiful and we are praying for them as well.”

Right now, the family said they need financial help with five funerals to plan and medical bills racking up. You can help them through this GoFundMe.

“They’ve already lost so much, we’ve already lost so much. Any financial support that we can receive would help life some of that off their shoulders,” Reyes said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

