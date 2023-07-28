Man grazed by bullet as he stood in apartment parking lot, SAPD says

Police say they didn't get any information from witnesses or even the victim, saying that he was not cooperating and refused any questioning.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was grazed by a bullet as he stood in a parking lot of some apartments on the northeast side of town just after midnight, police say.

Officers responded to the 8000 block of Midcrown near Montgomery Drive around 12:05 a.m. for reports of shots fired.

Police found the victim, a man in his 20s, with a graze wound to his arm.

An SAPD sergeant says a small blue car was driving on Midcrown when someone inside it began shooting into an apartment complex. The victim said he was standing in the parking lot when was grazed by a bullet. The car then sped off.

Police didn't get any info from witnesses, or even the victim, saying that he was not cooperating and refused any questioning.

Police found a lot of shell casings on the street.

Police are investigating.

