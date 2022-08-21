Man shot in chest after arguing with another man

Police said two men were arguing when one man shot another, then pistol whipped him and took off.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot in the chest Sunday morning after getting into an argument with another man, police say.

It happened just after 11 a.m. on the 1200 block of Saltillo Street near S. Zarzamora on the west side of town.

Police said the two men were arguing when one man shot another, then pistol whipped him and took off.

The 26-year-old victim, who was shot in the chest, was taken to University Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police said the suspect fled in red Ford F-150.

This is a developing story.

