Argument between two friends over money issues leads to one getting shot, police say

A witness said the suspect fled from the location with a female friend following the shooting.

SAN ANTONIO — An argument between two friends turned violent early Sunday morning and ended with one of the men shot.

It happened around 12:51 a.m. in the 8500 block of State Highway 151 on the west side of town.

When officers arrived, they found a 40-year-old man who said he was shot by a friend.

Witnesses told police the two men were arguing over money issues when the 31-year-old suspect pulled out a revolver and shot the other man, then fled from the location in a Black Kia Optima with a female friend.

The victim was taken to University Hospital in non life-threatening condition.

Police searched the area but did not locate the suspect.

The crime scene was processed and all evidence collected.

This is an ongoing investigation.

