Man shot in arm by suspect in unknown vehicle, possible road rage incident

SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot in the arm late Saturday night in what police say might have been a possible road rage incident.

It happened around 11:18 p.m. on the 100 block of orphan St. on the city's east side.

Police say the 46-year-old man was driving home when an unknown vehicle started shooting at him. He was hit one time in the arm and his vehicle had several holes from gunfire.

Police say he made it home and called police and EMS.

Police are still trying to gather further information about this incident, because it's unclear if this was a road rage incident or if the victim was a target.

The man was taken to BAMC in stable condition and is expected to be okay. Police searched the area where the shooting may have happened but were unable to locate any crime scene.

No other details were available and no other injuries were reported.

This is an ongoing investigation.

