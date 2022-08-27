8 people detained including 5 teens after Walmart evacuation in Converse, BCSO says

According to Converse Police Department the shooting began Friday night in a neighborhood near the Walmart.

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sherrif's Office detained 8 people after a shooting from Friday night continued with one suspect running to the back loading area of a Walmart in Converse, according to Sherriff Javier Salazar.

BCSO said heavy law enforcement presence was sent to the Walmart located at FM-78 and Crestway around 2 p.m Saturday afternoon.

According to Converse Police Department the shooting began Friday night in a neighborhood near the Walmart with no injuries. Saturday afternoon a shooting began again at the same location with one suspect running through the back loading area of the Walmart, officials say.

Everyone in the store was evacuated according to Converse police.