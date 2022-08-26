Bexar County woman arrested after firing gun several times outside of car captured in viral video

SAN ANTONIO — A woman has been arrested after a video surfaced of her firing a gun several times into the air, hitting a stop sign and possibly a house nearby, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar
At some point during the week, a family called Bexar County Sheriff's and reported that a bullet had entered their child's room without injuring the child.
Soon after BCSO began investigating the call, they found out about a video where a woman, now identified as 22-year-old Genesis Rodriguez, was recorded shooting a gun several times outside of the window of a moving car, BCSO says.
Sheriff Salazar says Rodriguez was arrested and charged with a class A misdemeanor, a violation of a protective order, and deadly conduct with a firearm which is a 3rd degree felony.
Since Rodriguez is under a protective order, she is not allowed to be in possession of a firearm.
BCSO has possession of a Chrysler 300 which has evidence that a shooting occurred and associated with this case.
BCSO is currently executing a warrant at a residence on the east side.
Sheriff Javier Salazar said there are possible multiple suspects who were out drinking all night and decided to drive throughout the neighborhood and start shooting. He also said he expects more arrests to be made.