Bexar County woman arrested after firing gun several times outside of car captured in viral video

SAN ANTONIO — A woman has been arrested after a video surfaced of her firing a gun several times into the air, hitting a stop sign and possibly a house nearby, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar

At some point during the week, a family called Bexar County Sheriff's and reported that a bullet had entered their child's room without injuring the child.

Soon after BCSO began investigating the call, they found out about a video where a woman, now identified as 22-year-old Genesis Rodriguez, was recorded shooting a gun several times outside of the window of a moving car, BCSO says.

Sheriff Salazar says Rodriguez was arrested and charged with a class A misdemeanor, a violation of a protective order, and deadly conduct with a firearm which is a 3rd degree felony.

Since Rodriguez is under a protective order, she is not allowed to be in possession of a firearm.

BCSO has possession of a Chrysler 300 which has evidence that a shooting occurred and associated with this case.

BCSO is currently executing a warrant at a residence on the east side.