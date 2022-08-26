Man in critical condition after he was shot on a sidewalk; police search for suspect

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police are looking for a person who shot a man on a sidewalk on the city's northwest side.
The shooting happened around 11:45 p.m. on Thursday near an apartment complex close to NW Loop 410 and Evers Road.
Police said a man was outside working on his car when he heard a gunshot. He walked over to the nearby sidewalk and found the victim, a man in his 20s, with a gunshot wound.
The man was taken to University Hospital in critical condition. Authorities are searching for the suspect who reportedly ran after shooting the man.