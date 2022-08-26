x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man in critical condition after he was shot on a sidewalk; police search for suspect

Authorities are searching for the suspect who reportedly ran after shooting the man.

More Videos

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police are looking for a person who shot a man on a sidewalk on the city's northwest side.

The shooting happened around 11:45 p.m. on Thursday near an apartment complex close to NW Loop 410 and Evers Road.

Police said a man was outside working on his car when he heard a gunshot. He walked over to the nearby sidewalk and found the victim, a man in his 20s, with a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to University Hospital in critical condition. Authorities are searching for the suspect who reportedly ran after shooting the man.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out