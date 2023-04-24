Man shot in abdomen in front of his home in drive-by shooting, police say

It happened late Sunday night on the southeast side of San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot late Sunday night right in front of his home on the southeast side of town in an apparent drive-by shooting, police say.

Officers were called out to the 800 block of Manchester Drive, not far from Southeast Military Drive around 10:58 p.m.

Police say the 20-year-old man was out in his front yard when a suspect in an unidentified vehicle drove by and began shooting.

The man was shot once in his abdomen.

He was taken to BAMC, and is said to be in stable condition.

Police have very little information on the suspect’s car, but are investigating and may pull video from neighbor’s cameras.

No one else was injured and no other details were provided.

This is a developing story.

